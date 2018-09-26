SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A 20-year-old Southern Maine Community College student died early Tuesday from injuries he suffered in a crash at Bug Light Park, police said Wednesday.

The park, home to Portland Breakwater "Bug" Light, is located in South Portland along Portland Harbor.

South Portland police said they got a call shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday from a person who told them they had been involved in a crash near the entrance of Bug Light Park.

According to the department, when officers arrived, they found a car that had left the roadway on Madison Street and crashed through a wooden guardrail, coming to rest in the grass within the park.

Police said the driver and passenger, both SMCC students, were at the scene.

The passenger, an 18-year-old Gorham man, was found unconscious, police said. He was taken to Maine Medical Center where he died from his injuries at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver, a 20-year-old Wilton man, was treated at the scene and later interviewed by detectives.

Police did not immediately identify either the driver or passenger.

Maine State Police is assisting South Portland PD with its investigation.

Speed appears to have been a factor, police said.

No charges had been filed at the time of the release.

