Police issue Silver Alert for missing South Portland woman

Candace Beaudoin, 35, was last seen leaving her home in the area of Sawyer Road in South Portland on Monday.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing South Portland woman by the South Portland Police Department on Tuesday afternoon.

Candace Beaudoin, 35, was last seen leaving her home in the area of Sawyer Road in South Portland on Monday, a news release from the Maine Dept. of Public Safety said Tuesday.

The release said Beaudoin left her home on foot, and her direction of travel is unknown.

Beaudoin is described in the release as a white female who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and 140 pounds. She has red hair, brown eyes, and back and ankle tattoos.

She was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt with shorts, black knee socks, and blue tennis shoes, according to the release.

The release notes that Beaudoin is struggling with mental health issues.

The release asks anyone who may have information to contact the South Portland Police Department by calling 207-874-8575.