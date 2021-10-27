Sewer main break closes Willard Beach until further notice

South Portland City Manager Scott Morell told the Press Herald that the damage happened Tuesday night

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Willard Beach is closed until further notice so that contractors can repair sewer lines.

City manager Scott Morelli told our partners at the Portland Press Herald report that the break happened Tuesday night in a section of sewerage that extends onto the beach, overlooking Simonton Cove and Casco Bay beyond.

Information on how much sewage spilled onto the beach or bay will be reported by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, he said.

Morelli said fixing the lines has been difficult due to the recent wind and rain.