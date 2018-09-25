SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The exposed and blackened framing shows how a fire ate its way into the second floor of a home in South Portland.

Firefighters got to the home at 12 Calais St. a few minutes before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 25. The two people who live there and their two dogs had already escaped without being hurt.

Firefighters say the fire started on the second floor, and that is where the damage was heaviest, but serious smoke and water damage also spread down to the first floor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

