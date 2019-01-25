SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Sable Oaks Golf Club in South Portland is not expected to reopen for this year's season.

Randy Hodsdon, Tournament Director of the Maine State Golf Association, tells NEWS CENTER Maine he received an email Thursday night from Sable Oaks General Manager, Mark Anderson.

In the email, Anderson said the 18-hole course would not reopen, and deposits that have already been paid will be refunded.

Three MSGA-affiliated events that had already been scheduled at Sable Oaks will be relocated.

Sable Oaks opened in July 1989, and attracted skilled players known for its tight fairways and slick greens that left little room for error. Ownership of the club changed hands in 1999 and with it major changes to both the course and clubhouse.