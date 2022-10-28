Program to help older Mainers with home improvements

The South Portland Housing Authority is working through its annual grant program to help renovate approximately 25 homes this year.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement.

Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.

The housing authority will conduct visits to selected applicants' homes to see what they can offer.

They hope to repair and fix homes to help prevent falls.

"The medical expenses from a fall can cost up to 50 thousand dollars, so preventing even just a few falls a year helps save a lot of money," Phillip Smith, director of resident services for the South Portland Housing Authority, said.

Dave Jordan is one of the authority's maintenance carpenters who said this is the most rewarding job he's done in his life.

"This program is mostly senior citizens and they are so appreciative when we come," Jordan said. "We put up a bunch of grab bars, railings, new stairs, safety ramps, and like I said, it keeps the people in their houses and they know that, and they are super appreciative."

To get help on your own home, call the South Portland Housing Authority for an application and to schedule a home visit.