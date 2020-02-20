SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The siren song of the fire station at Cash Corner in South Portland has been replaced by a swan song.

Demolition crews were hard at work on Thursday, February 20, tearing down the building.

South Portland Fire Department's Capt. Robb Couture was the substation's acting captain. He said its fate was sealed when mold was discovered during spring cleaning about two and a half years ago.

The city hired an outside monitoring agency to gauge the extent of the problem. Tests found the air quality to be acceptable despite four kinds of mold in the walls and ceiling.

Couture said the building was susceptible to mold because of its limited air circulation and tight construction dating back to the energy crisis in 1970.

City leaders decided the high cost of renovations wasn't worth the investment and opted instead to start fresh with a new station to be built on the same lot.

Couture said his team had outgrown the old, single-story building. The new facility will double the square footage of its predecessor with more garage space, offices, classrooms and bedrooms spread across two levels.

The new building is slated to open in April 2021. Until then, the Cash Corner firefighters will operate out of the Western Avenue station.

