Happy 'April Stools Day' from South Portland!

The city of South Portland along with other local groups hosted a community cleanup event at Willard Beach and several local parks to keep public areas healthy.

The annual April Stools Day & Community Cleanup event is not an April fool's joke.

The event was held Saturday at Willard Beach, Hinckley Park, and the Greenbelt/Mill Creek Park in South Portland to clear out unwanted trash and dog waste in our parks.

The event was organized by the South Portland Dog Owners Group, the city of South Portland, the South Portland Land Trust, Maine Healthy Beaches, and Loyal Companion.

“It’s a very big concern for the dog owners and of the citizens of South Portland and we want to keep our parks and beaches clean. We want to encourage the proper behavior on the beach. There's also an element of dog waste that gets into the water if it’s left so we want to avoid that at all costs.” Ellen Clancy, a member of the South Portland Dog Owners Group, said.

For people who did clean up waste, a special reward was among the trash, a “golden turd.” If someone found the “golden turd” they would win a $25 gift card to Loyal Companion.