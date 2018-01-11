SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A woman was rushed to the hospital after firefighters pulled her from a burning home in South Portland.

The house fire began late Wednesday night at 13 Kincaid Street.

Fire in South Portland

Portland Press Herald reports firefighters were able to rescue the unconscious woman from the second floor of the home within five minutes of arriving at the fire. Deputy Chief William Collins said all but one family member was able to get out of the house on their own.

“The guys did a really good job getting in there and getting her as quick as they could,” Collins told Portland Press Herald.

The woman was taken to Maine Medical Center.

