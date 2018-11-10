SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Drug agents seized $50,000 of cocaine from inside the apartment of a 25-year-old South Portland man accused of distributing drugs throughout the Greater Portland Area, Maine's Dept. of Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland said Thursday.

During a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Main Street in South Portland, drug agents and local police took passenger Khang Tran into custody without incident, McCausland said.

Tran was arrested for an outstanding warrant charging two counts of trafficking crack cocaine.

McCausland said agents seized about 16 grams of cocaine and $3,560 in suspected drug proceeds from Tran during the traffic stop and arrest.

Later that day, agents searched Tran's apartment at 278 Lincoln St. in South Portland. McCausland said agents seized 1.5 pounds of cocaine — valued at $50,000 — and three loaded handguns, two of which were reported stolen from Portland and Scarborough.

Tran is charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine.

He was taken to Cumberland County Jail and is being held on $100,000 bail.

