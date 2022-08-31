City of South Portland launches clean-energy rebate program

The cities of South Portland and Portland have collaborated on a joint climate plan called One Climate Future.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — As the calendar flips to September, the city of South Portland is launching a new rebate program aimed at encouraging residents to invest in clean energy in and around their homes.

"Electrify Everything!" goes live Sept. 1, offering rebates on the following items to South Portland residents:

$100 off electric lawnmowers.

$100 off electric leaf blowers.

$2000 off New Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV).

$2000 off New Plug-In Electric Hybrid Vehicle (PEHV).

$1200 off Air Source Heat Pump (Tier 2).

$400 off Hot Water Heat Pump.

$100 off Air Sealing with Energy Assessment.

20% of project cost up to $2,000 on insulation.

$300 off an e-bike.

$500 off an e-cargo bike.

The program is similar to Portland’s program by the same name, as the two cities signed onto a larger climate plan together called One Climate Future.

Maine Climate Council Co-Chair Hannah Pingree told NEWS CENTER Maine rebate programs like South Portland's have become widely popular in communities of all sizes.

"The very cool thing is that towns all over Maine are doing what they can," she said. "And the state has specifically set up a new program called the Community Resilience Partnership that helps all towns but, especially, very small towns think about what they want to do on the climate; think about how they can help their citizens save taxpayer money."

South Portland Sustainability Director Julie Rosenbach said the program is funded by $250,000 in American Rescue Plan grants, and is a "win, win, win" for residents.

"This program sort of says, 'We have this goal; we’d like you to switch technologies; and now we’re gonna help you do that,'" Rosenbach explained.

Any rebates at the town level can be combined with those from federal and state incentives like Efficiency Maine.