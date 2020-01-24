SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Members of the South Portland Police Department lined the front walkway of the building on Friday, to give Chief Ed Googins a final salute and send him into civilian life.

"He's a good man. He's brought a lot to the police department, a lot of changes. He's made us who we are today and I really, sincerely believe that we're second to none," South Portland Community Response Unit Officer Linda Barker said. "South Portland is the agency to work for in this state and we have a lot of thanks to give for Chief Googins because he's been there the whole length of the way."

Googins was with South Portland police for more than 40 years, about 25 of which were as chief. His public final sendoff came after a private gathering of his fellow employees, both past and present.