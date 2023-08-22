Body found in Caribou identified as missing South Portland woman

She was reported missing on July 27.

CARIBOU, Maine — A woman whose body was found Aug. 19 in Caribou has been identified.

The Maine state medical examiner's office confirmed the identity of the woman as Sonja Knight, 49, of South Portland, according to a news release from the Caribou Police Department.

Knight was reported missing by the South Portland Police Department on July 27.

Her body was found in Otter Brook near Route 89 on Saturday.

The Maine Warden Service, Maine State Police, and Caribou Fire and Rescue team worked to recover Knight's body from the water, according to a release Caribou police sent out on Monday.

The cause of death remains under investigation.