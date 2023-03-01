Child struck by SUV while trying to board South Portland school bus

The incident took place on Wednesday morning, city officials said.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A 10-year-old boy was struck by an SUV while trying to board a school bus in South Portland on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place just before 8 a.m., a news release from the City of South Portland said. The child is an elementary school student.

City officials said the child was struck on Evans Street near the intersection of Hill Street.

A South Portland High School student was reportedly driving the SUV that struck the boy, according to the release. The driver told authorities she didn't see the boy crossing the road or the flashing school bus stop sign.

The child was hospitalized at Maine Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening, city officials said Wednesday.

The driver was charged with passing a stopped school bus with flashing lights, a Class E offense, the release states. She reportedly had an intermediate driver's license.

"The South Portland Police Department would like to remind drivers to please obey rules of the road and be especially mindful of school bus operations," the release said.