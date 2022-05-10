Approximately $200K of fire, smoke damage reported at South Portland National Guard facility

Firefighters were called to the empty building just before 5 p.m., according to a spokesman.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A fire late Tuesday afternoon at the National Guard facility in South Portland resulted in about $200,000 in damage from flames and smoke, officials say.

Firefighters were called just before 5 p.m. to the building, which was empty at the time, South Portland Fire Department spokesman Robb Couture said.

Crews had to force the gate of the federal building open to gain access, he said.

No injuries were reported when firefighters cleared the scene at about 6:30 p.m.

The fire is being investigated by the South Portland Fire Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Couture estimated damage from fire and smoke to be about $200,000.