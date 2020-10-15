South Portland woman walks away from rollover crash near the Portland Jetport

Police say, Lynn Johnson, 59, of South Portland failed to stop at an intersection and rolled her car one and a half times. She refused a hospital visit.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from South Portland managed to walk away from a rollover crash Wednesday night near the Portland International Jetport after failing to stop at an intersection.

Police say Lynn Johnson, 59, was driving on Jetport Blvd. around 9:30 p.m. when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection at International Pkwy.

Johnson then left the roadway, broke through a fence with her car, and rolled the vehicle over one and half times.

She refused a visit to the hospital. Police say she had "non-life-threatening" injuries.