South Portland woman walks away from rollover crash near the Portland Jetport

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from South Portland managed to walk away from a rollover crash Wednesday night near the Portland International Jetport after failing to stop at an intersection.
Police say Lynn Johnson, 59, was driving on Jetport Blvd. around 9:30 p.m. when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection at International Pkwy.
Johnson then left the roadway, broke through a fence with her car, and rolled the vehicle over one and half times.
She refused a visit to the hospital. Police say she had "non-life-threatening" injuries.
Johnson was issued citations for speeding and failing to maintain control of her vehicle.