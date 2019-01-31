SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland is replacing its new $1.1 million fire truck after it was fried by a power line last October and deemed totaled Thursday.

The South Portland Fire Department was testing the truck in their parking lot during a training session on October 30 when the truck's ladder hit a power line on Skillin Street. The electricity caused the truck's tires to catch on fire, and the aerial controls of the truck were also cut short, so firefighters could not move the ladder out of contact with the power line.

CMP had to shut down power to the entire street while the Department moved the ladder to a spare garage bay. The station had just gotten the truck earlier that month.

RELATED: So. Portland's new $1.1 Million fire truck gets benched after hitting power lines during training

Since the accident, the Department has been using a 1996 ladder truck as a replacement. On Thursday, the totaled truck's manufacturer Pierce Manufacturing deemed the new vehicle no longer reliable in the field.

South Portland's insurance company (MMA-RMS) has agreed to pay almost the entire cost of a replacement truck -- $1,069,486 in total. The only costs the City will have to incur is a $1,000 deductible and about $6,600 in additional vehicle expenses since the price of manufacturing these trucks has gone up.

"The fact that MMA-RMS stepped up and covered this loss speaks volumes about their service," said City Manager Scott Morelli. "This could have been a drawn-out fight for coverage but instead MMA-RMS honored the policy, and I'd like to thank them for their cooperation and reasonableness during this process."

Fire Chief James Wilson also thanked Pierce Manufacturing for their help.

"Pierce was under no obligation to provide us with a price similar to what we paid last year," said Wilson. "We greatly appreciate their willingness to work with us during this difficult period."

The City will continue using the 1996 backup truck until the new truck arrives this fall.