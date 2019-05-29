SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The South Portland City Council voted Tuesday night to revise part of a tobacco law in Maine that grandfathers in young adults under 21 years old.

In July 2018, Maine joined Hawaii, California, New Jersey, and Oregon in banning 18, 19, and 20-year-olds from buying tobacco products.

An amended version of the bill passed, however, exempted people who were already 18 to 20 years old from the law.

South Portland got rid of this exemption on May 28 by voting to prohibit the sale of tobacco products to those who turned 18 years old by July 1, 2018, but who are not yet 21 years old. The ordinance also prohibits the possession of tobacco by anyone under 21 years of age.

Anyone who violates the ordinance by selling tobacco could be fined $500-$2,500 per offense.

Those who are caught with tobacco and are underage would be required to complete tobacco-related education classes, diversion programs, or specified work for the city.

The City Council initially discussed this issue in March. The city of Portland has already passed a similar ordinance.