South Portland to vote on Willard Beach, Hinckley Park off-leash dog rules

Willard Beach and Hinckley Park are popular spots for locals to bring their dogs to, but unleashing them might soon change.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The South Portland city council will vote Tuesday night on whether to limit unleashed dog time at Willard Beach and Hinckley Park.

The proposed amendment would require owners to keep their dogs on a leash while on city property on even-numbered calendar days from October through April.

Current ordinances allow dogs to be off-leash at the city's parks every day during that time frame.

The council meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.