South Portland police arrest Black people at higher rate than white people, study shows

The study was requested by Portland and South Portland police and also reveals disparities in arrests among people experiencing homelessness.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A study about policing data from South Portland Police Department shows Black and Latino people are more likely to be pulled over or arrested than their white counterparts, according to research from University of Southern Maine and Northeastern University.

The study also looked at Portland police data and found similar results. Both police departments asked that the study be done, paid for a portion of it, and had a chance to review it before publishing.

"This rebukes the idea ... that Maine's not like the rest of the nation. Well, it turns out Maine is very similar to the rest of the country," Michael Kebede, who works with the ACLU of Maine, said.

The findings from the research come from arrest, traffic stop, and citation data between the two police departments from 2018 to 2020.

The research report cites its key findings at the front of the report. The first being that while Black residents in Portland account for 3.5% of the population, they make up 15% of all arrests.

Another key finding is that 10% of all arrests during the reporting period from South Portland consist of people experiencing homelessness.

Finally, more than a third of all South Portland arrests from 2018 to 2020 come from the Maine Mall area.

Chief Dan Ahern with the South Portland Police Department said when he was hired, he welcomed the review, which was started by his predecessor.

"I was looking forward to the result from it," Ahern said. "We just got the study done, so we are still digesting it."

When asked about the high rate of arrests in the Maine Mall area, Ahern said it could be from the fluctuating population.

"We're going to look at the data and find out why that is... one could be our population swells over to 100,000 during the summer, people coming in during the day," Ahern said.

When pointed to the statistics that show Black residents being arrested at a higher rate, he said he wants to look into the data more.

"It is a bit surprising to me, since I just don't see it here," Ahern said, adding that racial disparities in policing are a national problem.

"Those communities that live among us in our community probably are being treated unfairly ... but the numbers are there in front of you and we need to take a look at the study again," Ahern said.