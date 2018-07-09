PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A 23-year-old South Portland man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank robbery in U.S. District Court Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.

Waddah Siedahmed, along with another unnamed person, planned and then carried out the robbery of a Key Bank in Portland last year, according to court documents.

On November 17, 2017, the unnamed conspirator went into the Key Bank wearing a long black wig, a black sweatshirt, black gloves, black glasses and dark colored jeans. The unnamed person used a gun and got away with $1,721.

Court documents say Siedahmed met up with the unnamed person and received a portion of the stolen cash.

Within hours of the robbery, police found Siedahmed and the stolen money.

Siedahmed faces up to five years in jail, a $250,000 fine, and restitution.

