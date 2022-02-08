South Portland grants licenses to hotels-turned-shelters with new conditions

The four hotels in question house hundreds of people experiencing homelessness and asylum seekers.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Following hours of debate, the South Portland City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to grant licenses to four hotels serving as shelters to hundreds in the city with new conditions to improve public safety.

The vote came after South Portland's police and fire chiefs said they saw a "dramatic increase in complaints relating to public health, safety, and welfare, and also relating to unlawful conduct, at or near the locations at which some of these individuals are housed," according to South Portland's website.

City staff called the increase an "unsustainable burden on our public safety services."

A total of 730 people currently live in the hotels, according to City of Portland Health and Human Services Director Kristen Dow, and people seeking asylum make up 69 percent of that total.

Those living at the hotels in attendance Tuesday were worried if councilors revoked licenses for the four hotels, including the Days Inn, Comfort Inn, Howard Johnson and Casco Bay Hotel.

"We don't have family here or other place to go. We don't have income yet because we can't work right now. We applied for asylum seeker and [are] waiting," a woman staying at one of the hotels said at Tuesday's hearing. "My husband and I are trying to improve ourselves, studying, still learning English, doing some trainings, volunteering, but if we do not have a safe place to stay how can we improve it?"

A really tough conversation in South Portland tonight about whether to revoke licenses for hotels housing hundreds of people experiencing homelessness. Officials say nearly 70 percent of those people are asylum seekers. We'll have the latest coming up on @NEWSCENTERmaine at 11. pic.twitter.com/DnL862fIIq — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) August 3, 2022

Many stakeholders and citizens also spoke up at Tuesday night's meeting to voice concerns about a lack of support and fears people would be left out on the streets.

"I'm pleading with the city councilors and even the chief of police who are here today to really come together with many stakeholders to try to find a solution with all of us together instead of again pushing some of these folks away," Claud Rwaganje with the organization Prosperity Maine told councilors.

South Portland Police Chief Daniel Ahern repeatedly noted that most of the calls received were not from asylum seekers.

Ahern detailed a list of conditions for each hotel license that were agreed on by city staff, stakeholders and attorneys for the companies that own the hotels.

Those conditions include, among other things, regular security details, more mental health resources and fines for hotels that allow guests to stay beyond a certain date.

"The city's goal is not to displace these families and individuals," Ahern said. "By providing better support to these guests and utilizing additional strategy, the city believes it can reduce the call volumes and eliminate and reduce the types of calls that are most detrimental to the health and safety of the guests and public."

Many at the meeting were frustrated the burden was falling on the City of South Portland alone and asked what the state was doing to help.

Officials familiar with the issue told NEWS CENTER Maine this week that the state is willing to consider additional support.