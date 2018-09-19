SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Students at South Portland High School are being evacuated Wednesday morning because of a smell of gas.

South Portland Dispatch confirmed the smell of gas in the kitchen area prompted the evacuation Wednesday morning.

School officials told parents:

Due to a smell of gas in SPHS in area of cafeteria we did evacuate as a precaution. SoPo Fire Department on site to evaluate. Anticipate being back in school shortly when deemed safe.

