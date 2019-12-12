SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland firefighters managed to spread some holiday cheer while tackling a house fire on Chase Street.

According to a post on the South Portland Fire Department's Facebook page, crews that were on scene of a house fire at 30 Chase Street were able to salvage some presents that were in the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story when more information becomes available.

