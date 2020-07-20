South Portland Chili's damaged in fire

Crews were called to the restaurant at 465 Maine Mall Rd at 10:40 a.m. and arrived to find smoke and flames; the fire was put out in 10 minutes, EMS Coordinator says

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland EMS Coordinator Robb Couture says Chili's in South Portland was damaged in a fire this morning.

Crews were called to the restaurant at 465 Maine Mall Rd at 10:40 a.m. and arrived to find smoke and flames. Couture said they soon ascertained that the fire was confined to an exterior wall and put it out in 10 minutes.

Couture said damage to the interior was limited to smoke in the building.

Crews were careful to stay hydrated and take breaks as they dealt with the extreme heat while wearing 70 pounds of gear.