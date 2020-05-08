MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — It appears Hurricane Isaias claimed the lives of more than 100 baby loggerhead sea turtles.
The baby turtles were found dead in North Myrtle Beach early Tuesday morning, hours after the storm moved through the area.
Officials with North Myrtle Beach Sea Turtle Patrol 112 turtles had already hatched and were getting ready to make their trek to the ocean within the next few days. But when high tide hit last night, it's believed the hatchlings tried to leave the nest, drowning in the process.
Officials with a local animal group say 109 baby turtles died.
Tree hatchlings survived and safely made their way to the ocean morning.