Police say they executed a search warrant on the two safes, and found 44 grams of fentanyl, 11 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of methamphetamine and over $2400 in cash.

Police arrested 52-year-old Stephen Kissh of South Berwick and charged him with bail condition violations and drug trafficking. At the time of the arrest, Kissh was currently on bail conditions out of Somerset County for a drug violation from October of 2018.

South Berwick, Maine Police Department South Berwick, Maine Police Department added a new photo.

They also arrested 32-year-old Richard Covino with possession of an illegal drug.

During the bail check, police found and seized about 27 grams of cocaine, 2 grams of crack cocaine, 1 gram of fentanyl, various prescription medications and significant drug paraphernalia.

The investigation remains on going and additional charges may be forthcoming.