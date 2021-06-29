South Berwick bans all non-essential water use amid drought

The notice bans all non-essential use of water, which is anything outdoors like watering lawns or washing cars

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's latest drought report for Maine puts the entire state in "abnormally dry" conditions with 7% of the state being in "severe drought."

These conditions have forced the South Berwick Water District to issue a mandatory water conservation notice, which took effect on Monday.

According to the superintendent of the water district, John Leach, water in their supply wells is at a "serious level."

He said the drought conditions last year and low snow and rainfall this year haven't recharged the groundwater. The district serves about 4,000 people, and they hope the mandatory water conservation effort will ease pressure on their system while we all wait for rain.

The water district’s notice calls on residents to refrain from and stop the following non-essential uses of water drawn from the South Berwick Water District’s public water system, including:

The use of hoses, sprinklers, irrigation systems, or other means for sprinkling or watering of shrubbery, trees, lawns, grass, plants, vines, gardens, vegetables, flowers, or other vegetation.

The use of water for washing automobiles, trucks, trailers, trailer houses, or other types of mobile equipment.

The washing of streets, driveways, parking lots, service station aprons, office buildings, the exterior of homes, sidewalks, apartments, or other outdoor surfaces.

The operation of an ornamental fountain or other structures making similar use of water.

The use of water for filling swimming or wading pools.

“The South Berwick Water District greatly appreciates and anticipates that each customer will comply with the use restrictions identified above so that all of our customers will continue to receive safe, adequate and reliable water service,” the notice reads.