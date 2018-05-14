BUXTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Police intervened between a mom and son in Buxton when their Mother's Day exchange got out of hand.

The report that reached police just before 8 p.m. on Sunday claimed 26-year-old Adam Sanborn had threatened his mother with a gun. The mother had left the home at 768 Parker Farm Rd. and found safety elsewhere before police arrived.

Police said Adam Sanborn threw a loaded handgun under the car as he was being subdued

Police said Sanborn initially refused to let them into the home or talk. As they waited him out, police from several agencies joined efforts by local officers to establish a perimeter around the house and reroute traffic on Route 112 away from the area.

Police said Sanborn finally walked out of the home and tried to get into a car. But before he could reach it, several officers cut him off an arrested him. Police said Sanborn threw a handgun under the car as he was being subdued. The officers who retrieved the gun said it was loaded.

Police took Sanborn to York County Jail. He's charged with criminal threatening with a firearm and domestic violence assault.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

© NEWS CENTER Maine