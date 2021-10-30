Sommerville fatal fire under investigation

The chief medical examiner will process and ID the remains on Sunday, although they are believed to be of 72-year-old Ian Baston, who lived at the residence.

PORTLAND, Maine — Human remains were found Saturday morning in Somerville after a team of investigators from the Lincoln County Fire Marshall's office was processing the scene of a fire on Crummet Mountain Road in Somerville.

The fire was spotted Saturday morning by hunters who saw smoke.

The chief medical examiner will process and ID the remains on Sunday, although they are believed to be of 72-year-old Ian Baston, who lived at the residence.