DETROIT, Maine — The Maine Attorney General’s office cleared the three Somerset County deputies who were involved in a 2017 shootout which resulted in the death of 52-year-old Carroll Tuttle, Jr., of Madison.

In its report, the AG’s office writes on July 5, 2017, Tuttle shot and killed Lori Hayden, the woman he lived with, their son, Dustin Tuttle, and their neighbor Michael Spaulding. Police say Tuttle also injured Hayden’s brother-in-law, Harvey Austin. After police investigated the reports of the shootings, they confronted Tuttle, which led to a shootout between Tuttle and Chief Deputy James Ross, Detective Michael Ross and Deputy Joseph Jackson, resulting in Tuttle’s death.

In a letter to the Sheriff, Attorney General Aaron Frey wrote, “We have completed our investigation of the incident in Madison on July 5, 2017, involving the use of deadly force by then Somerset County Chief Deputy James Ross, then detective Michael Ross and deputy Joseph Jackson who shot Tuttle during an armed confrontation.”

Frey said, officers were justified in their actions as Tuttle was using unlawful deadly force against Harvey Austin, the situation continued to escalate, and they deemed it was necessary to use deadly force to protect Austin and themselves from bodily harm or injury.

It is our determination that when Chief Ross, Detective Ross and Deputy Jackson shot Mr. Tuttle, they were aware that he was using unlawful deadly force against Austin and Chief Ross and was continuing to use unlawful deadly force.

It was reasonable for officers to believe it necessary to use deadly force to protect Mr. Austin and themselves from serious bodily injury or death. A.G. Frey said, “all the facts and circumstances point to the conclusion that the deputies acted in self-defense and in defense of third parties.”