MAINE, USA — Several school buses in Portland and potential across the state of Maine may not comply with federal safety requirements and parts of the buses are being recalled.

More than 50,000 Thomas Built buses are being recalled because the seats were not properly manufactured and may not provide sufficient impact absorption, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

City of Portland Transportation Director Eric Wood told NEWS CENTER Maine the recall is going to affect a lot of school buses in the Portland School District but he is not sure how many yet.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says students are 70 times more likely to get to school safely when taking a bus instead of traveling by car.

According to Thomas, the school buses are not out of service but the seats need to be replaced.

Daimler Trucks North America LLC (DTNA) is recalling four different Thomas Built buses manufactured in 2014 - 2020.

Saf-T-Liner EFX

Minotour

Saf-T-Liner C2

Saf-T-Liner HDX

Daimler Trucks North America LLC will notify owners and will install additional material to increase the amount of absorption free of charge when the recall begins Dec. 2.

