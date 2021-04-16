Cities to distribute public restrooms for the homeless

For most of us, finding somewhere to use the bathroom is never a worry. However, it's a huge concern for Maine's homeless population.

BANGOR, Maine — For most of us, finding somewhere to use the bathroom is never a worry. However, it's a huge concern for Maine's homeless population that's gotten more challenging during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many gas stations and fast food places have closed their restrooms and public facilities, which the homeless use to rely on.

One city is making it easier for less fortunate folks to take care of their basic human needs.

This week, the Bangor City Council unanimously approved a proposal to install public restrooms throughout the city. It's a plan welcomed by Melvin Levesque who’s homeless.

“This is my first time being homeless," says Levesque. It's also the first time he's struggled to find a bathroom. "I don’t think I would have made it through the winter without the shelter.”

For months, he had bathroom access through the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter’s warming center that's now closed for the season.

“They’re going [to the bathroom] outside in different places," says Bangor Area Homeless Shelter’s Boyd Kronholm. "This is a good opportunity for them to have a place to utilize the restroom.”

Kronholm says the city’s plan to make porta potties available comes at a time the homeless need them most.

“We have a lot of folks who are living outside and they don't have access to restrooms because of COVID,” Kronholm adds.

Under Bangor's approved proposal, the city will install four portable outdoor toilets at yet-to-be-determined locations.

“They’re public toilets that we need to have downtown," says Bangor City Council Chair Dan Tremble. "If people are in the downtown area and they need to use a facility, you know, it’s something the city should provide.”

Bangor’s not alone. Lewiston is also addressing the need for public restrooms for its homeless population.