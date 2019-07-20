WISCASSET, Maine — Three towns in Lincoln County lost phone and internet service Friday night, according to Emergency Management Agency deputy director Melissa Temple.

Temple said people who live in Damariscotta, Bristol, and South Bristol who are Tidewater Telecom customers may not have phone or internet service, which can cause problems for anyone facing an emergency who cannot contact 911 or neighbors.

"This poses a problem for anyone who has an emergency," said Temple. "It would be really helpful for neighbors to check on neighbors."

She said people who live in homes off of Routes 129 and 130 are the majority of those affected.

Lincoln County EMA notice on Facebook

NEWS CENTER Maine

The phone company is aware of the issue and is working to fix it, but Temple said the company did not give the EMA a timeline for restoration. Temple said they opened their emergency operations center in Wiscasset.

Temple said they were notified by a third party of the outages around 5:30 p.m. Friday, and believed the outages began that afternoon.

She said customers with VOIP, voice over internet provider, are also affected.

She said customers who have a cellphone should monitor the Lincoln County EMA Facebook page.