BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A man from Milford now faces up to 20 years in prison for robbing a bank and a store with a gun.

Richard Moloney, 42, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to robbing the Country Road Market in Milford and a Bangor Savings Bank branch in Orono on June 10, and June 12, respectively.

According to court documents, Moloney walked into Country Road Market, pointing what appeared to be a handgun at the cashier and demanded money. Moloney was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, socks on his hands and a cloth on his face. He took off with the money.

Only two days later Moloney, once again wearing socks on his hands, a hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses walked into the Bangor Savings Bank. He passed a note to a teller, reading:

"Give me all the money fast in a bag, Not tracer or dye packs got a gun."

Moloney took off with cash once again but now faces 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each robbery.

