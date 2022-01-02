"Sock Garden" in Bangor provides new pairs of socks to people in need

The York Street Sock Garden is a collaborative effort between a church and a temple in Bangor to address a need of those who are less fortunate.

BANGOR, Maine — A church and a temple in Bangor worked together to create a "sock garden" to provide new pairs of socks to people in need.

Brenda Gammon, a member of All Souls Congregational Church, first came up with the idea and discussed it with other congregation members. She then contacted Congregation Beth Israel about using the fence of their community garden to make it happen, and congregants there gave their full support.

Gammon said they held a collection site at All Souls one Sunday and collected nearly 300 pairs of socks. Church members then placed individual pairs of socks into freezer bags to be hung along the garden fence.

The York Street Sock Garden is officially up and running as of this week. Gammon said she plans to keep it running as long as there is a need.

"I saw somebody yesterday stop and sort through them and take what they wanted and I was really happy to see that," Gammon said.

"The Jewish community has always been in partnership with our Christian neighbors and now thankfully our Islamic neighbors. (We) all like to coalesce and do the maximum amount of good for people. I think that speaks highly about Maine I think it speaks highly about Bangor and our faith communities here in town," Brian Kresge, president of Congregation Beth Israel, said.

All Souls Congregational Church, Congregation Beth Israel, and St. John's Catholic Church are all accepting new sock donations for the garden.