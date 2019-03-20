WEST PARIS, Maine — A man is in custody after firing six shots at Oxford County deputies and then fleeing on snowshoes Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies arrived at a West Paris home around 2:46 p.m. to execute arrest and search warrants for Neil D. Lanteigne, 43, of West Paris. Lanteigne is a felon, and authorities suspected he illegally had a firearm, according to Sheriff Chris Wainwright.

When deputies arrived, Lanteigne reportedly fired at them six times before fleeing on a snowmachine and then on snowshoes in the woods. The State Police tactical team was called in to help, but police did not fire any rounds at Lanteigne, according to Wainwright.

Lanteigne has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and one count of criminal trespassing. He is now in custody, and police say other charges are likely.

This investigation has been ongoing for weeks and has involved multiple agencies, according to Wainwright. Police suspect Lanteigne has some mental health issues, so they wanted to resolve the situation as peacefully as possible.