Snowmobiling companies hopeful for more snow

With the lack of natural snow so far this year, some snowmobile shops haven't been able to open up yet.

MAINE, USA — While temperatures have dropped recently, Maine still hasn't seen much significant snowfall this winter. That lack of natural snow has been a challenge for some winter businesses like snowmobiling.

Those who work in the industry say they typically need a good frozen snow base and then six to eight inches on top of that for it to be safe, especially for new riders.

Northeast Snowmobile's Fryeburg location hasn't been able to open yet. The company is only using its Gorham, New Hampshire location right now, which is proving to be challenging.

"What happened to us this year, we tried to open in a couple remote locations just to get people work and to maintain our staff but basically you know the only thing we can do to get open is to wait for that snow," Michael Scontsas from Northeast Snowmobile said.