WEST FORKS, Maine — One person was seriously injured after a snowmobile crash in West Forks Saturday morning.

The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. near ITS 87, according to the West Forks Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.

The Jackman Moose River Fire and Rescue Department set up a landing zone for LifeFlight along route 201. Crews got the patient out of the ravine where the snowmobile crashed on a backboard.

Officials are not yet releasing the identity of the injured snowmobiler.