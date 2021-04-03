Snowmobiler falls through ice on Jordan Bay, leaves snowmobile underwater

MAINE, USA — A snowmobiler fell through the ice on Sebago Lake Wednesday night.
Raymond Fire Chief Bruce Tupper confirmed on the scene to NEWS CENTER Maine that three people were snowmobiling on Jordan Bay with open water in some places. One fell through, and the other two were able to get the rider out of the water. All three people left the scene but left the snowmobile under the water.
The call to the fire department came in from a nearby homeowner who could see the riders on the water from their home.