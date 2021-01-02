Maine DOT prepares for snowstorm

Maine is set to see its first big storm of 2021 and the folks at the Department of Transportation are ready to go.

MAINE, USA — Snow is nothing new for the Maine Department of Transportation, and officials at the DOT say they always budget for a blockbuster winter because you "never know."

While we haven't had a ton of snow this winter season, DOT trucks have gone out periodically to salt and sand the nearly 9,000 miles of road it's responsible for.

Maine DOT spokesperson, Paul Merrill says while the snow preparations aren't new, some COVID-19 preparations are.

"The plan that we have in place now would allow three camps to be off the roster because of COVID exposure or concerns and we still believe we'd be able to maintain adequate levels of service," he said.

The crews are also following CDC guidelines while on the job like mask-wearing and social distancing.

We have a nor'easter coming our way and folks at @MaineDOT1 say they're ready for the first big storm of the season. For more info on what to expect check out @RyanBretonWX latest blog ⬇️ #NEWSCENTERmaine https://t.co/tVXlh8gZ1h pic.twitter.com/0wrPHknoBK — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) January 31, 2021

Merrill adds that because there hasn't been a lot of snow, the DOT hasn't had to drain its budget.

"Right now, we're more than halfway through the weeks we consider to be winter and we've spent less than half of what we've budgeted for winter. That might change depending on this week's snowfall, [but] right now budget-wise we're in good shape," he said.