MADAWASKA, Maine — Jack Caron woke up Wednesday morning and couldn't find his minivan.

It was buried under a snow drift, and Caron said it took nearly an hour to dig out.

The National Weather Service in Caribou faced similar problems: snow covering the windows and piling up in the parking lots.

Wednesday's snow depth at the Caribou station measured 43 inches. Snowfall for the season stands at 147 inches, according to the NWS station.

"Average Caribou snow depth for November 1 through Feb 26 was 18.5 inches. This 4-month average for Nov-Feb was only exceeded in 1998, 1990, 1977, 1969, and 1955," the organization tweeted Wednesday.

Public Works crews in Fort Fairfield spent all night Tuesday into Wednesday morning moving snow to make roads passable.