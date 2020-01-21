WAYNE, Maine — A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a car crash in Wayne.

On January 18, 2020 at about 12:04 p.m., the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office along with Winthrop Ambulance and Wayne Fire Department responded to the Pond Road in Wayne for a report of a head-on accident.

They found 84-year-old Blanche Fyler of Wayne. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Fyler drove a blue 2008 Kia Rio.

James Thompson, 83, and Catherine Thompson, 81, also of Wayne, were brought to CMCC in Lewiston with severe injuries. The Thompsons were riding in a white 2013 Hyundai Tucson and are expected to recover from their injuries.

The accident is still under investigation, but police say the snow-covered roads may have contributed to this accident.

