(NEWS CENTER Maine)-- After the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court on Saturday afternoon, NBC late night show 'Saturday Night Live' opened the show with a scene depicting a rowdy "locker room" filled with GOP Senators, including a portrayal of Maine Senator Susan Collins.

Portraying Maine's Senator Susan Collins was Cecily Strong, who introduced herself by saying, "Oh, please, the last thing I wanted was to make this about me.”

Strong poked more fun at Senator Collins by saying, "I'm a guy's gal- I can hang with the big dogs!"

In the skit SNL had impressions of Senator Mitch McConnell played by Beck Bennett, Senator Lindsey Graham played by Kate McKinnon, Senator Jeff Flake played by Pete Davidson and Arizona prosecutor Rachel Mitchell played by Aidy Bryant.

SNL reacted the same day Senator Collins cast her historic vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In an exclusive interview with NEWS CENTER Maine, Senator Collins said, "It's certainly been a difficult situation," "The most difficult in the 22 years I've been honored to represent the State of Maine in the United States Senate."

"I find it extraordinary that certain groups are now targeting me when I've been their advocate here in Washington for 22 years. My voting record clearly shows that", said Collins to NEWS CENTER Maine.

'Saturday Night Live' wrapped up their opening with their classic line "Live from New York- It's Saturday Night Live!" with the cast of senators and the reporter in the GOP "locker room".

