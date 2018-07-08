CAMDEN (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Even those living in 'Vacationland' need a break every now and then and that includes a ball python who slithered away from his home in Camden.

Camden police are on the lookout for the four to five-foot ball python who they say is most likely roaming in the area of Sea Street.

This is not the first time the snake has slipped away; a couple years ago, when he was shorter, he left home and was found by the Chief of Police as pictured below.

This ball python is on the loose in Camden according to police.

Ball pythons are native to Africa but pose no real threat to humans as they survive primarily on rats and mice. In their natural habitat, they live in trees as well as on the ground.

If you catch a glimpse of the sly snake police ask that you call Knox Communications at (207) 236-3030.

© NEWS CENTER Maine