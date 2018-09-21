LEWISTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A woman in Lewiston was seriously injured from a fire in her apartment that started because she was smoking while on oxygen.

Authorities say 74-year-old Rosalie Coulombe suffered smoke inhalation and internal injuries after the fire broke out the apartment on Shawmut Street in Lewiston Thursday night.

Captain Paul Fournier of the Lewiston fire department says firefighters found Coulombe unresponsive in her bathroom and pulled her out of the apartment. The fire started in the living room where she was smoking on her couch.

Coulombe is being treated at Central Maine Medical Center.

