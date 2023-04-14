Maine Forest Service conducts controlled burns in Cape Elizabeth

Fire officials warned Friday that the smoke from Richmond Island would make its way into the Black Point area of Scarborough.

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — The Maine Forest Service is conducting controlled burns in Cape Elizabeth on Friday and Saturday.

The town of Cape Elizabeth said Friday's burn would take place on Richmond Island and Saturday's burn would happen in a field on Breakwater Farm Road.

Fire officials warned Friday that the smoke from Richmond Island would make its way into the Black Point area of Scarborough. Video sent to NEWS CENTER Maine showed a large plume of smoke coming up from the island.

The Scarborough Fire Department assured the public in a Facebook post that the smoke is part of a planned controlled burn.