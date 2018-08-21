SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Southern Maine Community College (SMCC) students are demanding answers after mold was discovered inside Spring Point Residence Hall.

The community college evacuated students from the dorm Sunday.

Olivia Treadwell, a student, said it's been a problem since May. Photos she took of the mold just outside of her dorm room show fungus growing on the ceilings, walls and around vents.

Treadwell said she and other students tried to contact the administration about the problem but got no response. That is until Sunday when staff slipped an evacuation letter under her door.

She said the lack of transparency is aggravating.

"I think that the action that they're taking right now is good; I'm glad that they're doing something," Treadwell said. "But this should have been done way before, and not when everybody is about to move in. If it's true what they're saying and they had no idea, then why is there no communication between maintenance, custodians, security, students and the faculty?"

Photos: Mold inside dorm at SMCC

SMCC released plans late Monday afternoon to handle the mold situation. Spring Point Residence Hall will be closed for three to four weeks for cleanup starting Tuesday.

The administration said it found several types of mold in the building, including some black mold.

School spokesperson Clark Canfield said the mold was not dangerous. He said SMCC first heard of the problem Aug. 13 but, by the end of the week, the situation worsened. He said they acted quickly and in the students' best interests.

"It was basically due to malfunctioning HVAC system – ventilation system – combined with the high heat, high humidity, was causing condensation above the ceiling tiles," Canfield said.

Spring Point Residence Hall

The dorm houses 320 students and move-in day is Friday.

Students will not move back to Spring Point until the mold is removed and the HVAC system is restored and retested, the spokesperson said.

SMCC said it is making housing arrangements with affected students. Students will likely be put up in hotels near a bus route to the college.

