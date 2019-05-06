BANGOR, Maine — Officials at the Bangor International Airport are assisting with a small plane crash Wednesday afternoon.

BGR airport director Tony Caruso says a Cessna 210 with just the pilot on board was landing when apparently the nose gear fell off the plane.

Small plane loses nose gear during Bangor landing

Dan Warner with DEEMI Search and Rescue

The runway was closed for some time to remove the aircraft. Caruso says it is now open for takeoffs and hopes to have it back open fully by 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The pilot wasn’t injured and the FAA has been called in to investigate.