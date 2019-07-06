BOWDOINHAM, Maine — A small plane landed off the runway late Friday morning near Merrymeeting Field after aborting its takeoff from the Bowdoinham airport.

In a statement, the FAA said the Piper PA28 landed in some trees in the residential backyard of 36 Teal Ln. at about 10:50 a.m.

It wasn't immediately clear if the two people aboard were hurt, as the FAA referred to local authorities for information regarding their conditions.

Homeowner and witness Carol McMullen told NEWS CENTER Maine that as far as she knew the two were uninjured.

McMullen said she was at home working on the computer in the home library when she heard a loud noise, looked out the window and saw a plane landing in the yard. She said her husband was out on the boat and heard it, too.

The McMullens' home is situated on the river bank of the Cathance River, which means the plane wasn't far away from landing in water.

Merrymeeting Field is a privately owned, general aviation airport with two runways that's open to the public.

Weather in the area at the time of the crash, per historical readings from flightaware.com, was 71 degrees and clear with 5 mph SW winds.